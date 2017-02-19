* × Change Settings

Louise by the Shore Louise en hiver

7.3 / 96 votes

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 19th February 2017
new Louise by the Shore poster
Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 20th February 2017.

Directed by:

Jean-François Laguionie

Written by:

Jean-François Laguionie

Produced by:

Rémi Burah, Jean-Pierre Lemouland, Galilé Marion-Gauvin and Olivier Père

Starring:

Diane Dassigny, Dominique Frot, Antony Hickling and Jean-François Laguionie

Genre:

Animation

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Louise, an old lady, finds herself stranded in a seaside resort after the last train of the holiday season has left the station. But far from panicking, the fearless Louise decides to stay, no matter what awaits her. And the worst does await her: foul weather, heavy rains, high tides. Under such circumstances, will this new Robinson achieve her goal and manage to survive amidst the raging elements? Written by Guy Bellinger.

Reviews

