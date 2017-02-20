* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

A Change in the Weather

Unrated

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Monday 20th February 2017
new A Change in the Weather poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Jon Sanders

Written by:

Anna Mottram and Jon Sanders

Produced by:

James Barrett

Starring:

Meret Becker, Douglas Finch, Maxine Finch, Emma Garden, Bob Goody and Seonaid Goody

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 39 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In an attempt to revisit a creative collaboration and revive his marriage, a theatre director brings together a group of performers to spend a week with him and his wife in an isolated, mountainous part of southern France. As the work progresses, fiction and reality become blurred and there is a constant tension between the characters' emotional lives and the nature of the work.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on A Change in the Weather.

A Change in the Weather Cast

Meret Becker

Meret Becker headshot

Date of Birth:

15 January 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¾" (1.67 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Change in the Weather

Douglas Finch

Douglas Finch headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Change in the Weather

Maxine Finch

Maxine Finch headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5½" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Change in the Weather

Emma Garden

Emma Garden headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Change in the Weather

Bob Goody

Bob Goody headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Change in the Weather

Seonaid Goody

Seonaid Goody headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Change in the Weather

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:21 20th February 2017