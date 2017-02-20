Movie Synopsis:

A bizarre journey to Africa with a vegan filmmaker and a big game hunter. Committed vegan, David Graham Scott, follows old colonial relic Guy Wallace as he prepares to go on his last big game hunt and fulfil his ambition to bag the fearsome cape buffalo. It's Guy's last chance to relive his glory days in the African bush and finally lay down his guns. The oddball relationship of Scott and Wallace is the central drive of the film as the director explores the ethics of big game hunting and even questions his own animal rights stance when lured in by the thrill of the hunt. The End of the Game has at its core a great character in a great location going on an epic journey to an equally marvellous setting. Guy Wallace lives in a ramshackle caravan on a barren moor in the northern highlands of Scotland. He sits surrounded by memories of the past: a past that includes going patrols with the King's African Rifles, periods as a mercenary in the turbulent post-colonial phase and as a tracker.