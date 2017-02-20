* × Change Settings

Paradise Ray

7.3 / 261 votes

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Monday 20th February 2017
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 21st February 2017.

Directed by:

Andrey Konchalovskiy

Written by:

Elena Kiseleva and Andrey Konchalovskiy

Produced by:

Florian Deyle and Andrey Konchalovskiy

Starring:

Yuliya Vysotskaya, Viktor Sukhorukov, Peter Kurth, Philippe Duquesne, Christian Clauss and Jean Denis Römer

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

2 hours 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Feature film about three people whose paths cross during a terrible time of war: Olga, a Russian aristocratic emigrant and member of the French Resistance; Jules, a French collaborator; and Helmut, a high-ranking German SS officer. Olga is arrested for hiding Jewish children during a raid. Her case is investigated by Jules who, attracted to her, offers to be soft on her if she'll sleep with him. But his intentions are cut short when he is killed by Resistance fighters. Olga is put into a concentration camp where she encounters Helmut who was once madly in love with her and still harbours feelings for her. Together they embark on a twisted and destructive relationship. As the Nazis face imminent defeat, Helmut decides to save Olga and escape with her to South America. Although she initially agrees to go with him, at the last moment she changes her mind. Prepared to die for her beliefs - the idea that all lives have a purpose and that even in the direst circumstances, people are capable.

Reviews

Paradise Cast

Yuliya Vysotskaya

Yuliya Vysotskaya headshot

Date of Birth:

16 August 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Paradise

Viktor Sukhorukov

Viktor Sukhorukov headshot

Date of Birth:

10 November 1951

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Paradise

Peter Kurth

Peter Kurth headshot

Date of Birth:

4 April 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Paradise

Philippe Duquesne

Philippe Duquesne headshot

Date of Birth:

30 June 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Paradise

Christian Clauss

Christian Clauss headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Paradise

Jean Denis Römer

Jean Denis Römer headshot

Date of Birth:

13 June 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¾" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Paradise

