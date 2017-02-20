* × Change Settings

Marija

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 21st February 2017
new Marija poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Glasgow Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Michael Koch

Written by:

Juliane Grossheim and Michael Koch

Produced by:

Christoph Friedel, Christof Neracher, Tom Spiess and Claudia Steffen

Starring:

Margarita Breitkreiz, Georg Friedrich, Sahin Eryilmaz, Olga Dinnikova, Georges Devdariani and Dmitri Alexandrov

Genre:

Drama

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Marija, a young Ukranian woman, earns a living as a cleaning woman in a hotel in Dortmund, but dreams of having her own hairstyling salon, and puts away some money each month. But when she is fired without notice, her dream is suddenly postponed to an uncertain future. Jobless and under financial pressure, she is forced to look for alternatives but, in order to achieve her goal, she is ready to discard her body, her social relationships and her own feelings.

Reviews

Marija Cast

Margarita Breitkreiz

Margarita Breitkreiz headshot

Date of Birth:

1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Marija

Georg Friedrich

Georg Friedrich headshot

Date of Birth:

31 October 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Marija

Sahin Eryilmaz

Sahin Eryilmaz headshot

Date of Birth:

7 February 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Marija

Olga Dinnikova

Olga Dinnikova headshot

Date of Birth:

5 February 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Marija

Georges Devdariani

Georges Devdariani headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Marija

Dmitri Alexandrov

Dmitri Alexandrov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Marija

