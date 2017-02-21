* × Change Settings

All These Sleepless Nights

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 22nd February 2017
Directed by:

Michal Marczak

Written by:

Michal Marczak and Katarzyna Szczerba

Produced by:

Thomas Benski, Marta Golba, Julia Nottingham and Lucas Ochoa

Starring:

Krzysztof Baginski, Michal Huszcza and Eva Lebuef

Genres:

Documentary, Drama

Language:

Polish

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A new era is coming, and Warsaw stands uncomfortably at its edge. Art school classmates Christopher and Michal, on the precipice of their own coming of age, restlessly roam their city's streets in search of living forever inside the beautiful moment. Never content with answers, they push each experience to its breaking point, testing what it might mean to be truly awake in a world that seems satisfied to be asleep.

