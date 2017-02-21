Movie Synopsis:

Frequently described as the greatest boxer that Scotland has ever produced, Benny Lynch became the flyweight champion of the world. It was a sweet triumph for the man from the Gorbals, who had been raised in extreme poverty. Archive footage, animated sequences and the admiring comments of modern boxers combine to celebrate Benny's remarkable achievements and to put his life in context. Lynch was only 33 when he died in 1946, overwhelmed by the chronic alcoholism he had been unable to defeat. Benny is an affectionate salute to the people's champion.