Movie Synopsis:

A meditation on living in one of the most planned cities on earth, this documentary looks at how the residents of the visionary, brutalist city of Brasilia seek to connect in today's Brazil. Brasilia is a mythical place: a concrete utopia, designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer and urbanist Lúcio Costa, spawned out of the desert. But despite the population growing every year, the city plan itself cannot change as it's protected by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site. Featuring a haunting, intimate score and images that take us deep into the city, Brasilia: Life After Design brings a human face to the utopian ideal.