I Called Him Morgan

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 22nd February 2017
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Directed by:

Kasper Collin

Written by:

Kasper Collin

Produced by:

Sofie Björklund, Kasper Collin, Ami Ekström and Emelie Persson

Starring:

Billy Harper, Al Harrison, Albert Tootie Heath, Judith Johnson, Bennie Maupin and Jymie Merritt

Genres:

Documentary, Drama, History, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

On a snowy night in February 1972, celebrated jazz musician Lee Morgan was shot dead by his common-law wife Helen during a gig at a club in New York City. The murder sent shockwaves through the jazz community, and the memory of the event still haunts those who knew the Morgans. This feature documentary by Swedish filmmaker Kasper Collin is a love letter to two unique personalities and the music that brought them together. A film about love, jazz and America.

Reviews

