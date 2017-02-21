* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Goldstone

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 23rd February 2017
new Goldstone poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Goldstone is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Ivan Sen

Written by:

Ivan Sen

Produced by:

David Jowsey and Greer Simpkin

Starring:

Aaron Pedersen, Alex Russell, Jacki Weaver, David Wenham, David Gulpilil and Pei-Pei Cheng

Genres:

Crime, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Indigenous Detective Jay Swan arrives in the frontier town of Goldstone on a missing persons inquiry. What seems like a simple light duty investigation opens a web of crime and corruption. Jay must pull his life together and bury his differences with young local cop Josh, so together they can bring justice to Goldstone.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Goldstone.

Goldstone Cast

Aaron Pedersen

Aaron Pedersen headshot

Date of Birth:

24 November 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Goldstone

Alex Russell

Alex Russell headshot

Date of Birth:

11 December 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Goldstone

Jacki Weaver

Jacki Weaver headshot

Date of Birth:

25 May 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

4' 11½" (1.51 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Goldstone

David Wenham

David Wenham headshot

Date of Birth:

21 September 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Goldstone

David Gulpilil

David Gulpilil headshot

Date of Birth:

1 July 1953

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Goldstone

Pei-Pei Cheng

Pei-Pei Cheng headshot

Date of Birth:

4 December 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Goldstone

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 19:53 21st February 2017