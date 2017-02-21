* × Change Settings

The Lost City of Cecil B. DeMille

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 23rd February 2017
new The Lost City of Cecil B. DeMille poster
Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Peter Brosnan

Written by:

Peter Brosnan

Produced by:

Peter Brosnan and Dan Coplan

Starring:

Peter Brosnan, Agnes de Mille, Cecil B. DeMille, M. Colleen Hamilton, Charlton Heston and Kholood Abdo Hintzman

Genres:

Adventure, Biography, Documentary, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In 1923 Cecile B. DeMille made his first version of The Ten Commandments. He built a huge City of the Pharos. When he was done, it vanished. 30 years ago Peter Brosnan heard this story in a bar and decided to hunt for it. After wandering in the California dunes, he found it and now he wants to dig it up.

Reviews

The Lost City of Cecil B. DeMille Cast

