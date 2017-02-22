* × Change Settings

Bodkin Ras

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Friday 24th February 2017
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Official Site:

bodkinras.com

Directed by:

Kaweh Modiri

Written by:

Kaweh Modiri

Produced by:

Katie Crook, Peter Krüger, Kaweh Modiri and Raymond van der Kaaij

Starring:

Sohrab Bayat, Eddie Paton and Lily Szramko

Genres:

Crime, Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 19 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The people in Forres don't work. Between 9 and 5 they dissolve into the pubs, where the light shines as a warm glow in their midst. Then the stranger Bodkin arrives into town. He has come to this remote corner of Europe to hide and lay low. The film blends fiction, documentary and a literary essay of a man looking for a fresh start, aiming for a fair chance. In his pure and existential aim to belong somewhere he is a hazard to himself and his surrounding.

Reviews

Bodkin Ras Cast

