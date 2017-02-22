* × Change Settings

Lipstick Under My Burkha

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Friday 24th February 2017
new Lipstick Under My Burkha poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Alankrita Shrivastava

Written by:

Gazal Dhaliwal and Alankrita Shrivastava

Produced by:

Prakash Jha

Starring:

Shashank Arora, Plabita Borthakur, Sonal Jha, Aahana Kumra, Vikrant Massey and Ratna Pathak

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

2 hours 12 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Set in the crowded by-lanes of small town India, Lipstick Under My Burkha chronicles the secret lives of four women in search of a little freedom. Though stifled and trapped in their worlds, these four women claim their desires through small acts of courage and stealthy rebellion.

Reviews

Lipstick Under My Burkha Cast

Recommendations

Last update was at 23:03 22nd February 2017