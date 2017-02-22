* × Change Settings

Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2017
?
new Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Starring:

Nikki Galrani, Raghava Lawrence and Sathyaraj

Genre:

Action

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

2 hours 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Corruption escalates into conflagration in this story of policemen gone wild.

Reviews

Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva Cast

