* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Remembering the Man

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Friday 24th February 2017
new Remembering the Man poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Remembering the Man is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Nickolas Bird and Eleanor Sharpe

Written by:

Nickolas Bird and Dennis K. Smith

Produced by:

Nickolas Bird and Eleanor Sharpe

Starring:

George Banders, Reece Manning, Richard Bligh, Denis Moore, Lise Rodgers and Patrick Frost

Genres:

Documentary, History, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 23 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

At a prestigious Catholic boys school in Melbourne in the seventies, Tim Conigrave and John Caleo fell madly in love. Their passionate, tempestuous, operatic romance lasted for sixteen years, facing disapproval, temptation, separation, and the looming shadow of the Grim Reaper. Their star crossed relationship was immortalized in Timothy Conigrave's memoir Holding the Man, and has been adapted for stage and screen. This is the true story of how Romeo met Romeo and what happened ever after.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Remembering the Man.

Remembering the Man Cast

George Banders

George Banders headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Remembering the Man

Reece Manning

Reece Manning headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Remembering the Man

Richard Bligh

Richard Bligh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Remembering the Man

Denis Moore

Denis Moore headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Remembering the Man

Lise Rodgers

Lise Rodgers headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Remembering the Man

Patrick Frost

Patrick Frost headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Remembering the Man

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 23:03 22nd February 2017