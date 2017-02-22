* × Change Settings

A Kid Le fils de Jean

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 25th February 2017
new A Kid poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Philippe Lioret

Written by:

Dominique Baumard, Natalie Carter, Jean-Paul Dubois, Jean-Louis Leconte, Philippe Lioret, Michel Monty and Julien Sibony

Produced by:

Marielle Duigou, Pierre Even, Philippe Lioret and Marie-Claude Poulin

Starring:

Pierre Deladonchamps, Gabriel Arcand, Catherine de Léan, Marie-Thérèse Fortin, Pierre-Yves Cardinal and Patrick Hivon

Genre:

Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Mathieu has never known his father. His mother has always told him he was the fruit of a one-night-stand. One morning, in his Parisian flat, he receives a call from Quebec telling him his father just died. Mathieu decides to go to the funeral and meet the two Canadian brothers he just found out he had. In Montreal, nobody is aware of his existence, and Mathieu realizes he is in a hostile territory.

Reviews

