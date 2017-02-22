* × Change Settings

Abulele

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 25th February 2017
new Abulele poster
Suitable for 8 years and over.
Directed by:

Jonathan Geva

Written by:

Jonathan Geva

Produced by:

Eran Barel, Yoni Cohen, Eitan Mansuri and Yoni Paran

Starring:

Yoav Sadian, Idan Barkai, Bar Minali, Makram Khoury, Nati Kluger and Micha Celektar

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Family

Language:

Hebrew

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Adam's older brother was killed in a car crash a year ago. His family has not been the same since. As his parents struggle to cope with their grief, Adam (10), plagued with guilt over his brother's death feels he is all alone in the world. But everything changes the day he meets Abulele. The Abulele are ancient monsters, bear-sized. Local legends tell that they are extremely dangerous, but in fact, they turn out to be quite friendly and playful creatures. Abulele quickly becomes Adam's best and most secret friend. Together, they outsmart Adam's mean schoolteacher and beat the class bullies. But Adam's parents start to suspect he is harboring a secret, And when a government, Special Forces unit called "Thunder" appears in the neighborhood on a mission to capture Abulele things go from bad to worse. In order to save his best friend, Adam will have to get Abulele back home to its family, and to do so, he will need to put the past behind him and realize that when you truly love someone.

Reviews

Abulele Cast

Yoav Sadian

Yoav Sadian headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Abulele

Idan Barkai

Idan Barkai headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Abulele

Bar Minali

Bar Minali headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Abulele

Makram Khoury

Makram Khoury headshot

Date of Birth:

1945

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Abulele

Nati Kluger

Nati Kluger headshot

Date of Birth:

31 January 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Abulele

Micha Celektar

Micha Celektar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Abulele

