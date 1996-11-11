* × Change Settings

Detour

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 25th February 2017
new Detour poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Christopher Smith

Written by:

Christopher Smith

Produced by:

Julie Baines, Phil Hunt, Stephen Kelliher, Jason Newmark, Compton Ross and Jonathan Taylor

Starring:

Emory Cohen, Tye Sheridan, Stephen Moyer, Bel Powley, Jared Abrahamson and Sibongile Mlambo

Genre:

Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Law student and all round good guy, Harper, suspects that his scheming step-father, Vincent, is responsible for the car crash that sent his mother into a coma. Drowning his sorrows one evening in a seedy LA whiskey bar, Harper is interrupted by a tough looking redneck called Johnny Ray who offers to 'take care' of his step-dad for the cool sum of US$20,000. Angry, intent on revenge and fuelled by alcohol, Harper agrees to the deal and spends the rest of his evening downing shots with Johnny Ray. The next morning, Harper awakes to the mother of all hangovers with hazy memory of the previous night's events. Answering a knock at the front door, he is surprised to find Johnny Ray and his beautiful but distant girlfriend, Cherry, ready and waiting to drive to Vegas to kill Vincent. Harper's claims that he was drunk and didn't know what he was doing mean nothing to Johnny Ray who is more threatening than ever in the cold light of day. Harper quickly realises that there is no easy way out.

Reviews

Detour Cast

Emory Cohen

Emory Cohen headshot

Date of Birth:

13 March 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Detour

Tye Sheridan

Tye Sheridan headshot

Date of Birth:

11 November 1996

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Detour

Stephen Moyer

Stephen Moyer headshot

Date of Birth:

11 October 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Hatton Garden JobDetour

Bel Powley

Bel Powley headshot

Date of Birth:

7 March 1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Detour

Jared Abrahamson

Jared Abrahamson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Keep WatchingDetour

Sibongile Mlambo

Sibongile Mlambo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Detour

