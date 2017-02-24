* × Change Settings

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Friday 24th February 2017
Directed by:

Anja Kirschner

Written by:

Anja Kirschner, Maya Lubinsky and Anna De Filippi

Produced by:

Anja Kirschner and Theo Prodromidis

Starring:

Maya Lubinsky, Anna De Filippi, Aida Elkashef, Michele Valley, Giovanni Lombardo Radice and Adham Zidan

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Moderation, set in Egypt, Greece and Italy, revolves around a female horror director and a screenwriter, whose latest collaboration is haunted by encounters with its 'raw material' and the escalation of conflicting desires. Faced with the disintegration of their project, the director becomes more and more drawn into conversations with the actors she has cast, which reflect on the way horror traverses the affective and material realities of their lives on and off screen.

