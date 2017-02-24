* × Change Settings

Cruel Summer

6.7 / 42 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2017
?
new Cruel Summer poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Phillip Escott and Craig Newman

Written by:

Phillip Escott and Craig Newman

Produced by:

Phillip Escott, Sean Langton and Craig Newman

Starring:

Danny Miller, Reece Douglas, Richard Pawulski, Natalie Martins, Grace Dixon and Thomas Conning

Genres:

Drama, Horror, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Danny, a teenager with autism, escapes the inner city for the beautiful countryside as part of his Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme. Little does he know, that bitter Nicholas is hunting him, stemming form a lie created by the enamoured and envious Julia and Calvin. As the three close in on Danny, Nicholas' behaviour becomes increasingly erratic and violent, and Julia and Calvin must decide whether to go through with Nicholas' deadly plan.

Reviews

Cruel Summer Cast

Danny Miller

Danny Miller headshot

Date of Birth:

2 January 1991

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cruel Summer

Reece Douglas

Reece Douglas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cruel Summer

Richard Pawulski

Richard Pawulski headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cruel Summer

Natalie Martins

Natalie Martins headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cruel Summer

Grace Dixon

Grace Dixon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cruel Summer

Thomas Conning

Thomas Conning headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cruel Summer

