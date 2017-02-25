* × Change Settings

Hello Destroyer

6.8 / 54 votes

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 25th February 2017
new Hello Destroyer poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 26th February 2017.

Directed by:

Kevan Funk

Written by:

Kevan Funk

Produced by:

Jordan Barber, Daniel Domachowski, Angela Konieczny, Haydn Wazelle and Bernie Yao

Starring:

Sara Canning, Ian Tracey, Jared Abrahamson, Paul McGillion, Ben Cotton and Michael Kopsa

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A young junior hockey player's life is shattered by an in-game act of violence. In an instant his life is abruptly turned upside down; torn from the fraternity of the team and the coinciding position of prominence, he is cast as a pariah and ostracized from the community. As he struggles with the repercussions of the event, desperate to find a means of reconciliation and a sense of identity, his personal journey ends up illuminating troubling systemic issues around violence.

Reviews

Hello Destroyer Cast

Sara Canning

Sara Canning headshot

Date of Birth:

14 July 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6¼" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hello Destroyer

Ian Tracey

Ian Tracey headshot

Date of Birth:

26 June 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hello Destroyer

Jared Abrahamson

Jared Abrahamson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hello DestroyerKeep WatchingDetour

Paul McGillion

Paul McGillion headshot

Date of Birth:

5 January 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hello Destroyer

Ben Cotton

Ben Cotton headshot

Date of Birth:

26 July 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hello Destroyer

Michael Kopsa

Michael Kopsa headshot

Date of Birth:

22 January 1956

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hello Destroyer

