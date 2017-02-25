* × Change Settings

Mimosas

6.4 / 263 votes

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 25th February 2017
new Mimosas poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 26th February 2017.

Directed by:

Oliver Laxe

Written by:

Santiago Fillol and Oliver Laxe

Starring:

Ahmed Hammoud, Shakib Ben Omar, Said Aagli, Ikram Anzouli, Ahmed El Othemani and Hamid Fardjad

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A caravan escorts an elderly and dying Sheikh through the Moroccan Atlas. His last wish is to be buried with his close ones. But death does not wait. The caravaners, fearful of the mountain, refuse to continue transporting the corpse. Saïd and Ahmed, two rogues traveling with the caravan, say they know the way and promise to take the corpse to its destiny. In another world, Shakib is chosen to travel to the mountains with a mission: to help the improvised caravaners.

Reviews

Last update was at 11:07 25th February 2017