The Night of the Virgin La noche del virgen

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 25th February 2017
Directed by:

Roberto San Sebastián

Written by:

Guillermo Guerrero

Produced by:

Kevin Iglesias

Starring:

Javier Bódalo, Miriam Martín, Víctor Amilibia, Ignatius Farray, Rocío Suárez and Javi Alaiza

Genres:

Comedy, Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 56 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In this horror-comedy, at a New Year's Eve party, Nico, a naive twenty year old, sets out ready to lose his virginity at all costs that same night. In the middle of the party, his gaze crosses Medea, a cunning and attractive mature woman.

