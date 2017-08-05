* × Change Settings

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 25th August 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-February 2018
Terminator 2: Judgment Day poster
Contains strong violence and language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 360 cinemas on Tuesday 29th August 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 31st October 2017.

Directed by:

James Cameron

Written by:

James Cameron and William Wisher Jr.

Produced by:

Stephanie Austin, James Cameron and B.J. Rack

Starring:

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Edward Furlong, Robert Patrick, Earl Boen and Joe Morton

Genres:

Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Over 10 years have passed since the first cyborg called The Terminator tried to kill Sarah Connor and her unborn son, John Connor. John Connor, the future leader of the human resistance, is now a healthy young boy. However another Terminator is sent back through time called the T-1000, which is more advanced and more powerful than its predecessor. The Mission: to kill John Connor when he's still a child. However, Sarah and John do not have to face this threat of a Terminator alone. Another Terminator is also sent back through time. The mission: to protect John and Sarah Connor at all costs. The battle for tomorrow has begun.

Reviews

Terminator 2: Judgment Day Cast

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger headshot

Date of Birth:

30 July 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Terminator 2: Judgment DayPredator

Linda Hamilton

Linda Hamilton headshot

Date of Birth:

26 September 1956

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Edward Furlong

Edward Furlong headshot

Date of Birth:

2 August 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¾" (1.67 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Robert Patrick

Robert Patrick headshot

Date of Birth:

5 November 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Earl Boen

Earl Boen headshot

Date of Birth:

7 November 1945

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Joe Morton

Joe Morton headshot

Date of Birth:

18 October 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Recommendations

Last update was at 21:40 5th August 2017