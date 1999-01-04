* × Change Settings

The Shack

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 9th June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2017
?
The Shack poster
Contains emotional scenes and brief scenes of domestic violence. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 3 cinemas on Friday 9th June 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 10th July 2017.

Official Site:

www.theshack.movie

Directed by:

Stuart Hazeldine

Written by:

John Fusco, Andrew Lanham, Destin Daniel Cretton, William P. Young, Brad Cummings and Wayne Jacobsen

Produced by:

William Steinkamp, Brad Cummings and Gil Netter

Starring:

Sam Worthington, Octavia Spencer, Tim McGraw, Radha Mitchell, Megan Charpentier and Gage Munroe

Genres:

Drama, Fantasy

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 12 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After the abduction and assumed death of Mackenzie Allen Phillip's youngest daughter, Missy, Mack receives a letter and has the suspicion it's from God asking him to return to The Shack where Missy may have been murdered. After contemplating it, he leaves his home to go to The Shack for the first time since Missy's abduction and encounters what will change his life forever.

Reviews

The Shack Cast

Sam Worthington

Sam Worthington headshot

Date of Birth:

2 August 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Avatar 2The Shack

Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer headshot

Date of Birth:

25 May 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

GiftedThe Divergent Series: AscendantThe Shack

Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw headshot

Date of Birth:

1 May 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Shack

Radha Mitchell

Radha Mitchell headshot

Date of Birth:

12 November 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¾" (1.67 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Shack

Megan Charpentier

Megan Charpentier headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

ItThe Shack

Gage Munroe

Gage Munroe headshot

Date of Birth:

4 January 1999

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Shack

Recommendations

Last update was at 06:47 5th June 2017