After the abduction and assumed death of Mackenzie Allen Phillip's youngest daughter, Missy, Mack receives a letter and has the suspicion it's from God asking him to return to The Shack where Missy may have been murdered. After contemplating it, he leaves his home to go to The Shack for the first time since Missy's abduction and encounters what will change his life forever.
2 August 1976
Unknown
5' 10" (1.78 m)
Avatar 2The Shack
25 May 1970
Unknown
5' 2" (1.57 m)
1 May 1967
Unknown
6' (1.83 m)
The Shack
12 November 1973
Unknown
5' 5¾" (1.67 m)
The Shack
Unknown
Unknown
5' 2" (1.57 m)
ItThe Shack
4 January 1999
Unknown
Unknown
The Shack