Celtic Soul

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 26th February 2017
new Celtic Soul poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Official Site:

celticsoul.ca

Directed by:

Michael McNamara

Written by:

Michael McNamara

Produced by:

Aaron Hancox, Judy Holm and Michael McNamara

Starring:

Jay Baruchel and Eoin O'Callaghan

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Multi-talented Canadian star Jay Baruchel (Goon, How to Train Your Dragon) has developed a mutual appreciation for Celtic with Fox Sports commentator Eoin O'Callaghan. The two men take to the road, trading quips and determined to trace Baruchel's maternal roots in Ireland. Then comes the fun part, as they head to Glasgow for a chance to watch their beloved Celtic in action and experience a little slice of Paradise.

Reviews

Celtic Soul Cast

Jay Baruchel

Jay Baruchel headshot

Date of Birth:

9 April 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

How to Train Your Dragon 3Celtic Soul

Eoin O'Callaghan

Eoin O'Callaghan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Celtic Soul

Last update was at 10:01 26th February 2017