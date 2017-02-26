Multi-talented Canadian star Jay Baruchel (Goon, How to Train Your Dragon) has developed a mutual appreciation for Celtic with Fox Sports commentator Eoin O'Callaghan. The two men take to the road, trading quips and determined to trace Baruchel's maternal roots in Ireland. Then comes the fun part, as they head to Glasgow for a chance to watch their beloved Celtic in action and experience a little slice of Paradise.
9 April 1982
Unknown
6' (1.83 m)
How to Train Your Dragon 3Celtic Soul
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Celtic Soul