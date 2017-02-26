* × Change Settings

Piuma

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 26th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2017
?
new Piuma poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Roan Johnson

Written by:

Ottavia Madeddu, Carlotta Massimi, Davide Lantieri and Roan Johnson

Produced by:

Carlo Degli Esposti and Nicola Serra

Starring:

Luigi Fedele, Blu Yoshimi, Michela Cescon, Sergio Pierattini, Francesco Colella and Francesca Antonelli

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Piuma is the story of Ferro and Cate, your average couple. All of a sudden, an unexpected pregnancy turns their world upside down. Hesitant and tentative, the two main characters navigate the most exciting and complicated nine months of their lives, trying not to lose their purity and unique poetic air.

Reviews

Piuma Cast

Luigi Fedele

Luigi Fedele headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Piuma

Blu Yoshimi

Blu Yoshimi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Piuma

Michela Cescon

Michela Cescon headshot

Date of Birth:

13 April 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Piuma

Sergio Pierattini

Sergio Pierattini headshot

Date of Birth:

27 July 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Piuma

Francesco Colella

Francesco Colella headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Piuma

Francesca Antonelli

Francesca Antonelli headshot

Date of Birth:

10 November 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Piuma

