Dushman

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 3rd March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2017
?
new Dushman poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 3 cinemas on Friday 3rd March 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 9th March 2017.

Directed by:

Shagufta Rafique

Written by:

Shagufta Rafique

Produced by:

Vinay Bhardwaj

Starring:

Savita Bhatti, Kartar Cheema, Gulshan Grover, Sakshi Gulati and Jashn Singh

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

2 hours 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Two men from India and pakistan turn friends from enemies.

Reviews

Dushman Cast

Savita Bhatti

Savita Bhatti headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Kartar Cheema

Kartar Cheema headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Gulshan Grover

Gulshan Grover headshot

Date of Birth:

21 September 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Sakshi Gulati

Sakshi Gulati headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Jashn Singh

Jashn Singh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Last update was at 08:09 28th February 2017