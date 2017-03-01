* × Change Settings

7 Minutes 7 minuti

6.7 / 84 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 1st March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2017
?
new 7 Minutes poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Michele Placido

Written by:

Stefano Massini, Michele Placido and Toni Trupia

Produced by:

Philippe Gompel, Birgit Kemner and Federica Vincenti

Starring:

Ambra Angiolini, Vincenzo Bonomo, Cristiana Capotondi, Bruno Cariello, Luisa Cattaneo and Anne Consigny

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The owners of an Italian textile factory sell the majority of the property to a multinational company. No layoffs are planned, but there's a special clause in the agreement that the new owner wants the council to sign. Eleven women representing the whole factory will have to decide whether to accept the company's request or not. The debate turns on, and the stories of the women, made of hopes and memories, will emerge before the final vote.

Reviews

7 Minutes Cast

Ambra Angiolini

Ambra Angiolini headshot

Date of Birth:

22 April 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

7 Minutes

Vincenzo Bonomo

Vincenzo Bonomo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

7 Minutes

Cristiana Capotondi

Cristiana Capotondi headshot

Date of Birth:

13 September 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4½" (1.64 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

7 Minutes

Bruno Cariello

Bruno Cariello headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

7 Minutes

Luisa Cattaneo

Luisa Cattaneo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

7 Minutes

Anne Consigny

Anne Consigny headshot

Date of Birth:

25 May 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Elle7 Minutes

Last update was at 08:12 1st March 2017