The Dancer La danseuse

6.5 / 600 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 2nd March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2017
?
new The Dancer poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Stéphanie Di Giusto

Written by:

Thomas Bidegain, Stéphanie Di Giusto, Giovanni Lista and Sarah Thibau

Produced by:

Alain Attal, Artemio Benki, Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne, Vincent Maraval and Delphine Tomson

Starring:

Soko, Gaspard Ulliel, Mélanie Thierry, Lily-Rose Depp, François Damiens and Louis-Do de Lencquesaing

Genres:

Biography, Drama, Music

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 48 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

There was nothing in her background to prepare Loïe to become the toast of the Folies Bergères in Paris and stages across the world. Then she created the 'Serpentine Dance'... 1887. After the death of her gold prospector father, 25-year-old Marie-Louise leaves her life in the American West to join her mother in New York and pursue her heart's dream - becoming an actress. One night on stage, becoming tangled in her long dress, she avoids falling by spinning the fabric in a graceful, magical gesture: the "Serpentine Dance" is born. The audience - shocked, then overwhelmed - calls out for more. Marie-Louise has become Loïe Fuller. She embarks on a new, hectic life, leaving New York, where imitators try to steal her radical innovations, for Paris. At the Folies Bergères, she dazzles the capital, and illustrious admirers fall at her feet. Toulouse Lautrec, the Lumière Brothers, Rodin... the Electric Fairy becomes an icon, the blazing symbol of a generation. But fame isn't all. An encounter.

Reviews

The Dancer Cast

Soko

Soko headshot

Date of Birth:

1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Dancer

Gaspard Ulliel

Gaspard Ulliel headshot

Date of Birth:

25 November 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

It's Only the End of the WorldThe Dancer

Mélanie Thierry

Mélanie Thierry headshot

Date of Birth:

17 July 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Dancer

Lily-Rose Depp

Lily-Rose Depp headshot

Date of Birth:

27 May 1999

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Dancer

François Damiens

François Damiens headshot

Date of Birth:

17 January 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3½" (1.92 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Dancer

Louis-Do de Lencquesaing

Louis-Do de Lencquesaing headshot

Date of Birth:

25 December 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Dancer

Last update was at 07:20 2nd March 2017