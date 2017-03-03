* × Change Settings

European De Europeaan

DocHouse Release Date

Friday 3rd March 2017
Directed by:

Dirk Jan Roeleven

Produced by:

Bram Bax and Britte Hermans

Starring:

Frans Timmermans

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Dutch

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Frans Timmermans, the first vice chairman of the European Commission, is followed during a trying time for Europe. The refugee crisis is always present, and the possible Brexit looms over Europe as well.

European Cast

Frans Timmermans

