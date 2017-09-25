Movie Synopsis:

A year in the life of two passionate and inspirational teachers in the only primary-age boarding school in Ireland. Headfort School, housed in an 18th Century Hogwarts-like estate, embraces tradition and modernity, and this is John and Amanda Leyden's life. For John, rock music is just another subject alongside Maths, Scripture and Latin, taught in a collaborative and often hilarious fashion. For Amanda the key to connecting with children is the book and she uses all means to engage the minds of her young charges with literature. For nearly half a century these two have shaped thousands of minds but now they must start making preparations for their retirement? What will keep them young if they leave?