School Life In Loco Parentis

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 13th October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2018
School Life poster
Contains infrequent strong language. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 13th October 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

Neasa Ní Chianáin and David Rane

Written by:

Etienne Essery, Neasa Ní Chianáin and David Rane

Produced by:

Angelo Orlando, Montse Portabella, David Rane and Efthymia Zymvragaki

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 39 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A year in the life of two passionate and inspirational teachers in the only primary-age boarding school in Ireland. Headfort School, housed in an 18th Century Hogwarts-like estate, embraces tradition and modernity, and this is John and Amanda Leyden's life. For John, rock music is just another subject alongside Maths, Scripture and Latin, taught in a collaborative and often hilarious fashion. For Amanda the key to connecting with children is the book and she uses all means to engage the minds of her young charges with literature. For nearly half a century these two have shaped thousands of minds but now they must start making preparations for their retirement? What will keep them young if they leave?

Reviews

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:27 25th September 2017