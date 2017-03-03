* × Change Settings

The Black Prince

Manchester Film Festival Release Date

Friday 3rd March 2017
Directed by:

Kavi Raz

Written by:

Kavi Raz

Produced by:

Jai Khanna, Kavi Raz and Jasjeet Singh

Starring:

Jason Flemyng, Amanda Root, Shabana Azmi, David Essex, Joe Egan and Alexa Morden

Genres:

Drama, History

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 12 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Black Prince is a story of Queen Victoria and the Last King of Punjab, Maharajah Duleep Singh. His character as it evolves, torn between two cultures and facing constant dilemmas as a result. His relationship with Queen Victoria will be the most impactful relationship in the film, the Queen representing the English culture he was drawn into. The Black Prince begins a lifelong struggle to regain his Kingdom. It takes him on an extraordinary journey across the world.

The Black Prince Cast

Jason Flemyng

Jason Flemyng headshot

Date of Birth:

25 September 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Black Prince

Amanda Root

Amanda Root headshot

Date of Birth:

1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Black Prince

Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi headshot

Date of Birth:

18 September 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Black Prince

David Essex

David Essex headshot

Date of Birth:

23 July 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Black Prince

Joe Egan

Joe Egan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1½" (1.87 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Black Prince

Alexa Morden

Alexa Morden headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Black Prince

