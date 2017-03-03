The Black Prince is a story of Queen Victoria and the Last King of Punjab, Maharajah Duleep Singh. His character as it evolves, torn between two cultures and facing constant dilemmas as a result. His relationship with Queen Victoria will be the most impactful relationship in the film, the Queen representing the English culture he was drawn into. The Black Prince begins a lifelong struggle to regain his Kingdom. It takes him on an extraordinary journey across the world.
25 September 1966
Unknown
6' 1" (1.85 m)
The Black Prince
1963
Unknown
Unknown
The Black Prince
18 September 1950
Unknown
Unknown
The Black Prince
23 July 1947
Unknown
5' 10" (1.78 m)
The Black Prince
Unknown
Unknown
6' 1½" (1.87 m)
The Black Prince
Unknown
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
The Black Prince