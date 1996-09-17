* × Change Settings

The Journey Is the Destination

Manchester Film Festival Release Date

Friday 3rd March 2017
Directed by:

Bronwen Hughes

Written by:

Bronwen Hughes and Jan Sardi

Produced by:

Richard Arlook, Kathy Eldon, Adam Friedlander, Trevor Hall, Martin Katz and Kweku Mandela

Starring:

Kelly Macdonald, Ella Purnell, Maria Bello, Ben Schnetzer, Sam Hazeldine and Abby Quinn

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 59 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Dan Eldon, who was only 22 when he was chased down and killed by an angry mob in Somalia, was one of the youngest photographic stringers in Africa. But his journalistic work, which had appeared in Time and Newsweek, showed only a small part of his talent. Eldon excelled as an artist in his collages, which combined his photographs of Africa with paint, pastiche, pop culture images, advertising, and official documents. The Journey Is the Destination collects pages from the 17 scrapbooks that held his art. Chronicling his work from age 14 through his death at 22, this volume is startling not only in the intensity and thoughtfulness of the pages, but also in the fact that someone so young could have this kind of artistic depth and insight.

The Journey Is the Destination Cast

Kelly Macdonald

Kelly Macdonald headshot

Date of Birth:

23 February 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2½" (1.59 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Holmes and WatsonThe Journey Is the Destination

Ella Purnell

Ella Purnell headshot

Date of Birth:

17 September 1996

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

ChurchillThe Journey Is the Destination

Maria Bello

Maria Bello headshot

Date of Birth:

18 April 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Journey Is the Destination

Ben Schnetzer

Ben Schnetzer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Journey Is the Destination

Sam Hazeldine

Sam Hazeldine headshot

Date of Birth:

29 March 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Journey Is the Destination

Abby Quinn

Abby Quinn headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Journey Is the Destination

Last update was at 08:20 3rd March 2017