Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai

Movie Synopsis:

The film presents the naïve vulnerability of human life, the sincere saga of love and pain, and the glimpse of human emotions in raw form. So much of human nature is captured within the frames of the film, yet it takes you to the various land giving a realistic view of existence - the story traversing from a small town of Rajasthan, moving to the city of dreams - Mumbai and then goes on to the city that never sleeps - New York, ride us through interesting characters, each one with a diverse and unique character adding slice of life.