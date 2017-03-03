* × Change Settings

Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 3rd March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2017
?
new Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai poster
Contains infrequent strong language. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 8 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 9th March 2017.

Directed by:

Keshhav Panneriy

Written by:

Purnima Mead and Amreetaa Roy

Produced by:

Purnima Mead and Stanton Mead

Starring:

Arbaaz Khan, Himansh Kohli, Ashutosh Rana, Manjari Phadnis, Prem Chopra and Rati Agnihotri

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

2 hours 53 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The film presents the naïve vulnerability of human life, the sincere saga of love and pain, and the glimpse of human emotions in raw form. So much of human nature is captured within the frames of the film, yet it takes you to the various land giving a realistic view of existence - the story traversing from a small town of Rajasthan, moving to the city of dreams - Mumbai and then goes on to the city that never sleeps - New York, ride us through interesting characters, each one with a diverse and unique character adding slice of life.

Reviews

Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai Cast

Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan headshot

Date of Birth:

4 August 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kittu Unnadu JagrathaJeena Isi Ka Naam Hai

Himansh Kohli

Himansh Kohli headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai

Ashutosh Rana

Ashutosh Rana headshot

Date of Birth:

10 November 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai

Manjari Phadnis

Manjari Phadnis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai

Prem Chopra

Prem Chopra headshot

Date of Birth:

23 September 1935

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai

Rati Agnihotri

Rati Agnihotri headshot

Date of Birth:

10 December 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4½" (1.64 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai

Last update was at 08:20 3rd March 2017