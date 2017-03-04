* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

My Life As a Film Das Leben drehen - wie mein Vater versuchte, das Glück festzuhalten

Manchester Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 5th March 2017
new My Life As a Film poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Eva Vitija-Scheidegger

Written by:

Eva Vitija-Scheidegger

Produced by:

Daniel Howald, Chantal Millès and Anita Wasser

Starring:

Eva Vitija-Scheidegger, Joseph Scheidegger, Claudia Freund, Kaspar Scheidegger, Dominique Scheidegger and Cornelia Bernoulli

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 17 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When Eva Vitija came of age, her father gave her a feature-length film about her life. It infuriated her, because she had attempted to get away from his camera all her childhood. Her father, filmmaker Joschy Scheidegger, documented his family obsessively. It was only when he died that Eva was impelled to take over not only his extensive film archive, but also his camera. My Life as a Film is a personal search for the difficult yet healing truths hidden behind her father's pictures. Through her film Eva Vitija gives her past back that element of intimacy that her father's camera seems to have stolen from her, re-establishes the bond that tied her not only to him but also and above all to herself. A surprising and philosophical family story about filming and the attempt to capture life. A powerful debut film with unexpectedly universal appeal that doesn't shy away from portraying the small and big flaws that make us human.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on My Life As a Film.

My Life As a Film Cast

Eva Vitija-Scheidegger

Eva Vitija-Scheidegger headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

My Life As a Film

Joseph Scheidegger

Joseph Scheidegger headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

My Life As a Film

Claudia Freund

Claudia Freund headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

My Life As a Film

Kaspar Scheidegger

Kaspar Scheidegger headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

My Life As a Film

Dominique Scheidegger

Dominique Scheidegger headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

My Life As a Film

Cornelia Bernoulli

Cornelia Bernoulli headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

My Life As a Film

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 17:54 4th March 2017