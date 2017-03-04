* × Change Settings

Planet Ottakring

Manchester Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 5th March 2017
new Planet Ottakring poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Michael Riebl

Written by:

Mike Majzen

Produced by:

Mathias Forberg and Viktoria Salcher

Starring:

Sandra Cervik, Emilio De Marchi, Erika Deutinger, Lucas Englander, Daniel Große Boymann and Cornelia Gröschel

Genres:

Comedy, Crime, Drama, Romance

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After the death of his mentor Disko, who pretty much ran Ottakring, Sammy has to find Disko's business papers. Otherwise Frau Jahn is threatening to take over Ottakring entirely with her loan shark business. At the same time German economics student Valerie comes to Vienna to write a paper on the economic and social structure of Ottakring. Valerie soon runs into Sammy and despite initial antagonism between the both of them, they realize that they might have more in common than they think.

Reviews

Planet Ottakring Cast

Sandra Cervik

Sandra Cervik headshot

Date of Birth:

18 September 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6¼" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Planet Ottakring

Emilio De Marchi

Emilio De Marchi headshot

Date of Birth:

1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2¾" (1.9 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Planet Ottakring

Erika Deutinger

Erika Deutinger headshot

Date of Birth:

13 June 1952

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Planet Ottakring

Lucas Englander

Lucas Englander headshot

Date of Birth:

21 September 1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Planet Ottakring

Daniel Große Boymann

Daniel Große Boymann headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Planet Ottakring

Cornelia Gröschel

Cornelia Gröschel headshot

Date of Birth:

1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6¼" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Planet Ottakring

