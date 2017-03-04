* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Sold

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 7th March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2017
?
new Sold poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Tuesday 7th March 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

Jeffrey D. Brown

Written by:

Jeffrey D. Brown and Joseph Kwong

Produced by:

Jane Charles, Joseph Kwong and Katie Mustard

Starring:

Gillian Anderson, Priyanka Bose, David Arquette, Seema Biswas, Neerja Naik and Ankur Vikal

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In Nepal,during a feast a thirteen-year-old girl will meet a woman who is different from the ones in her village. That woman will make an offer to the girl's parents in order to let her take their daughter in another city,where she will be able to work as a kind of housekeeper. Soon after they cross the borders in India the girl will find out that she is going to live in a brothel.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Sold is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Sold.

Sold Cast

Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson headshot

Date of Birth:

9 August 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Viceroy's HouseSold

Priyanka Bose

Priyanka Bose headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sold

David Arquette

David Arquette headshot

Date of Birth:

8 September 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sold

Seema Biswas

Seema Biswas headshot

Date of Birth:

1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sold

Neerja Naik

Neerja Naik headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sold

Ankur Vikal

Ankur Vikal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sold

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 17:54 4th March 2017