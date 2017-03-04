* × Change Settings

3000 Nights 3000 Layla

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 6th March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2017
?
Directed by:

Mai Masri

Written by:

Mai Masri

Produced by:

Tunje Berns, Mai Masri, Sabine Sidawi-Hamdan and Charlotte Uzu

Starring:

Maisa Abd Elhadi, Nadira Omran, Rakeen Saad, Raida Adon, Abeer Zeibak Haddad and Anahid Fayyad

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Layal, a young newlywed Palestinian schoolteacher is arrested after being falsely accused and sentenced to 8 years of prison. She is transferred to a high security Israeli women's prison where she encounters a terrifying world in which Palestinian political prisoners are incarcerated with Israeli criminal inmates. When she discovers she is pregnant, the prison director pressures her to abort the baby and spy on the Palestinian inmates. However, resilient and still in chains, she gives birth to a baby boy. Through her struggle to raise her son behind bars, and her relationship with the other prisoners, she manages to find a sense of hope and a meaning to her life. Prison conditions deteriorate and the Palestinian prisoners decide to strike. The prison director warns her against joining the rebellion and threatens to take her son away. In a moment of truth, Layal is forced to make a choice that will forever change her life.

Reviews

3000 Nights Cast

Maisa Abd Elhadi

Maisa Abd Elhadi headshot

Date of Birth:

15 November 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

3000 Nights

Nadira Omran

Nadira Omran headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

3000 Nights

Rakeen Saad

Rakeen Saad headshot

Date of Birth:

16 December 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4½" (1.64 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

3000 Nights

Raida Adon

Raida Adon headshot

Date of Birth:

1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

3000 Nights

Abeer Zeibak Haddad

Abeer Zeibak Haddad headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

3000 Nights

Anahid Fayyad

Anahid Fayyad headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

3000 Nights

