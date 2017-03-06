* × Change Settings

Homo Sapiens

7.1 / 267 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 6th March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2017
?
new Homo Sapiens poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 4th April 2017.

Directed by:

Nikolaus Geyrhalter

Written by:

Nikolaus Geyrhalter

Produced by:

Nikolaus Geyrhalter, Markus Glaser and Wolfgang Widerhofer

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

None

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The images could be taken from a science fiction film set on planet Earth after it's become uninhabitable. Abandoned buildings - housing estates, shops, cinemas, hospitals, offices, schools, a library, amusement parks and prisons. Places and areas being reclaimed by nature, such as a moss-covered bar with ferns growing between the stools, a still stocked soft drinks machine now covered with vegetation, an overgrown rubbish dump, or tanks in the forest. Tall grass sprouts from cracks in the asphalt. Birds circle in the dome of a decommissioned reactor, a gust of wind makes window blinds clatter or scraps of paper float around, the noise of the rain: sounds entirely without words, plenty of room for contemplation. All these locations carry the traces of erstwhile human existence and bear witness to a civilisation that brought forth architecture, art, the entertainment industry, technologies, ideologies, wars and environmental disasters.

Last update was at 08:20 6th March 2017