Dheepan

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2017
?
Contains strong language and violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 10th March 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

Jacques Audiard

Written by:

Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain and Noé Debré

Produced by:

Pascal Caucheteux

Starring:

Jesuthasan Antonythasan, Kalieaswari Srinivasan, Claudine Vinasithamby, Vincent Rottiers, Faouzi Bensaïdi and Marc Zinga

Genres:

Crime, Drama

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

1 hour 52 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Dheepan is a Tamil freedom fighter, a Tiger. In Sri Lanka, the Civil War is reaching its end, and defeat is near. Dheepan decides to flee, taking with him two strangers - a woman and a little girl - hoping that they will make it easier for him to claim asylum in Europe. Arriving in Paris, the 'family' moves from one temporary home to another until Dheepan finds work as the caretaker of a run-down housing block in the suburbs. He works to build a new life and a real home for his 'wife' and his 'daughter', but the daily violence he confronts quickly reopens his war wounds, and Dheepan is forced to reconnect with his warrior's instincts to protect the people he hopes will become his true family.

Reviews

Dheepan Cast

Jesuthasan Antonythasan

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dheepan

Kalieaswari Srinivasan

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dheepan

Claudine Vinasithamby

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dheepan

Vincent Rottiers

Date of Birth:

17 June 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dheepan

Faouzi Bensaïdi

Date of Birth:

14 March 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dheepan

Marc Zinga

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dheepan

Last update was at 08:30 9th March 2017