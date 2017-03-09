* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Fallen

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2017
?
new Fallen poster
Contains moderate violence, threat and infrequent strong language. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 7 cinemas on Friday 10th March 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 16th March 2017.

Directed by:

Scott Hicks

Written by:

Michael Arlen Ross, Kathryn Price, Nichole Millard and Lauren Kate

Produced by:

Luca Bercovici, Claudia Bluemhuber, Mark Ciardi, Gordon Gray, Kerry Heysen, Bill Johnson, Todd Y. Murata, Jim Seibel and Gábor Váradi

Starring:

Hermione Corfield, Joely Richardson, Lola Kirke, Addison Timlin, Daisy Head and Jeremy Irvine

Genres:

Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romance, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Lucinda "Luce" Price is a strong-willed seventeen-year-old living a seemingly ordinary life until she is accused of a crime she didn't commit. Sent off to the imposing Sword & Cross reform school, Luce finds herself being courted by two mysterious students to whom she feels oddly connected. Isolated and haunted by strange visions, Luce begins to unravel the secrets of her past and discovers the two men are fallen angels, who she learns have loved her for centuriesLuce must choose where her feelings lie, pitting Heaven against Hell in an epic battle over true love.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Fallen is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Fallen.

Fallen Cast

Hermione Corfield

Hermione Corfield headshot

Date of Birth:

19 December 1993

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fallen

Joely Richardson

Joely Richardson headshot

Date of Birth:

9 January 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Hatton Garden JobFallenThe Time of Their Lives

Lola Kirke

Lola Kirke headshot

Date of Birth:

27 September 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

American MadeFallen

Addison Timlin

Addison Timlin headshot

Date of Birth:

29 June 1991

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fallen

Daisy Head

Daisy Head headshot

Date of Birth:

1991

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fallen

Jeremy Irvine

Jeremy Irvine headshot

Date of Birth:

1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fallen

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:30 9th March 2017