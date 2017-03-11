* × Change Settings

Fiore

6.8 / 190 votes

Italian Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 11th March 2017
new Fiore poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Claudio Giovannesi

Written by:

Claudio Giovannesi, Filippo Gravino and Antonella Lattanzi

Produced by:

Beppe Caschetto and Rita Rognoni

Starring:

Daphne Scoccia, Josciua Algeri, Valerio Mastandrea, Laura Vasiliu, Aniello Arena and Gessica Giulianielli

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Youth detention centre. Daphne, arrested for theft, falls in love with Josh, who is also a young robber. Men and women can not meet in jail and love is forbidden. Daphne and Josh's relationship is only based on glances from one cell to the other, short conversations through the bars and secret letters. The prison is not the only deprivation from freedom but becomes also where love is impossible. Fiore is the story of the desire to love of a teenager girl and the power of an emotion that breaks every law.

Reviews

Fiore Cast

Daphne Scoccia

Daphne Scoccia headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fiore

Josciua Algeri

Josciua Algeri headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fiore

Valerio Mastandrea

Valerio Mastandrea headshot

Date of Birth:

14 February 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fiore

Laura Vasiliu

Laura Vasiliu headshot

Date of Birth:

25 January 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fiore

Aniello Arena

Aniello Arena headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fiore

Gessica Giulianielli

Gessica Giulianielli headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fiore

