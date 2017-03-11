Movie Synopsis:

Youth detention centre. Daphne, arrested for theft, falls in love with Josh, who is also a young robber. Men and women can not meet in jail and love is forbidden. Daphne and Josh's relationship is only based on glances from one cell to the other, short conversations through the bars and secret letters. The prison is not the only deprivation from freedom but becomes also where love is impossible. Fiore is the story of the desire to love of a teenager girl and the power of an emotion that breaks every law.