Movie Synopsis:

As the Syrian war continues to leave entire generations without education, health care or a state, Lost in Lebanon closely follows four Syrians as they struggle to rebuild their lives in Lebanon. The resilience of this Syrian community currently making up a fifth of the population in Lebanon is astoundingly clear as they work hard to collaborate, share resources and attempt to advocate for themselves in a new land. With the Syrian conflict continuing to push across borders, lives are becoming increasingly desperate due to the devastating consequences of new visa laws implemented by the Lebanese government, leaving families at risk of arrest, detention, and deportation. Despite these obstacles, the film encourages us to look beyond the staggering statistics of displaced refugees and focus on the individuals themselves.