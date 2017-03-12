* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Lost in Lebanon

Unrated

Human Rights Watch Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 12th March 2017
new Lost in Lebanon poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released
[More Details...]

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 13th March 2017.

Directed by:

Sophia Scott and Georgia Scott

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

As the Syrian war continues to leave entire generations without education, health care or a state, Lost in Lebanon closely follows four Syrians as they struggle to rebuild their lives in Lebanon. The resilience of this Syrian community currently making up a fifth of the population in Lebanon is astoundingly clear as they work hard to collaborate, share resources and attempt to advocate for themselves in a new land. With the Syrian conflict continuing to push across borders, lives are becoming increasingly desperate due to the devastating consequences of new visa laws implemented by the Lebanese government, leaving families at risk of arrest, detention, and deportation. Despite these obstacles, the film encourages us to look beyond the staggering statistics of displaced refugees and focus on the individuals themselves.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Lost in Lebanon.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 12:36 12th March 2017