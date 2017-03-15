* × Change Settings

The Apology

8.4 / 45 votes

Human Rights Watch Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 15th March 2017
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 16th March 2017.

Directed by:

Tiffany Hsiung

Written by:

Tiffany Hsiung

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

1 hour 44 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Apology follows the personal journeys of three former "comfort women" who were among the 200,000 girls and young women kidnapped and forced into military sexual slavery by the Imperial Japanese Army during World War II. Some 70 years after their imprisonment in so-called "comfort stations", the three "grandmothers-Grandma Gil in South Korea, Grandma Cao in China, and Grandma Adela in the Philippines-face their twilight years in fading health. After decades of living in silence and shame about their past, they know that time is running out to give a first-hand account of the truth and ensure that this horrific chapter of history is not forgotten. Whether they are seeking a formal apology from the Japanese government or summoning the courage to finally share their secret with loved ones, their resolve moves them forward as they seize this last chance to set future generations on a course for reconciliation, healing, and justice.

