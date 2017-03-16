* × Change Settings

The Age of Consequences

7.9 / 22 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 16th March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2017
?
new The Age of Consequences poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Jared P. Scott

Written by:

Jared P. Scott

Produced by:

Kelly Nyks and Jared P. Scott

Starring:

Madeleine Albright, Michael Breen, Sharon Burke, Stephen Cheney, Francesco Femia and Leon Fuerth

Genres:

Documentary, News, War

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Hurt Locker meets An Inconvenient Truth, The Age of Consequences investigates the impacts of climate change, resource scarcity, migration, and conflict through the lens of US national security and global stability. Whether a long-term vulnerability or sudden shock, the film unpacks how water and food shortages, extreme weather, drought, and sea-level rise function as accelerants of instability and catalysts for conflict. Left unchecked, these threats and risks will continue to grow in scale and frequency, with grave implications for peace and security in the 21st century. military veterans take us beyond the headlines of the European refugee crisis, the conflict in Syria, the social unrest of the Arab Spring, the rise of radicalized groups like ISIS, and lay bare how climate change stressors interact with societal tensions, sparking conflict. Whether a long-term vulnerability or sudden shock, the film unpacks how water and food shortages, extreme weather, drought, and sea-level.

Reviews

The Age of Consequences Cast

Madeleine Albright

Madeleine Albright headshot

Date of Birth:

15 May 1937

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

4' 10" (1.47 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Age of Consequences

Michael Breen

Michael Breen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Age of Consequences

Sharon Burke

Sharon Burke headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Age of Consequences

Stephen Cheney

Stephen Cheney headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Age of Consequences

Francesco Femia

Francesco Femia headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Age of Consequences

Leon Fuerth

Leon Fuerth headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Age of Consequences

Recommendations

Last update was at 08:15 16th March 2017