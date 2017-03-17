* × Change Settings

Love With Restrictions Lyubov s ogranicheniyami

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2017
?
new Love With Restrictions poster
Contains moderate sex references and moderate language. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 23rd March 2017.

Directed by:

Dmitriy Tyurin

Produced by:

Fedor Bondarchuk, Dmitriy Rudovskiy and Timur Vaynshteyn

Starring:

Pavel Priluchnyy, Alex Sparrow, Ilya Glinnikov, Aleksey Chadov, Anna Starshenbaum and Natalya Bardo

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Unlucky lawyer pretends to be a disabled to get a job in the top corporation, which decides to dispossess the Disabled club of its building. Now the lawyer needs to choose between career and a girl from the Disabled club.

Reviews

Love With Restrictions Cast

