* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Mantostaan

Unrated

London East Asia Film Festival Release Date

Friday 17th March 2017
new Mantostaan poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Rahat Kazmi

Written by:

Saadat Hassan Manto

Produced by:

Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan, Zeba Sajid and Aditya Pratap Singh

Starring:

Raghuvir Yadav, Veerendra Saxena, Sonal Sehgal, Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan and Sakshi Bhat

Genres:

Drama, History

Language:

Urdu

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Mantostaan is a dark satire based on four burning and the most controversial short stories of Legendary Urdu writer Saadat Hassan Manto. Stories are set in 1947 India-Pakistan partition time throwing a spotlight on the most inhuman side of human beings. Manto's Characters take you to a very dark satirical world where his characters grab your breath by portraying darkness yet innocence, gritty yet humorous at parts... Mantostaan talks about the sufferings of common people and how the most beautiful creature called human being turns into the ugliest.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Mantostaan.

Mantostaan Cast

Raghuvir Yadav

Raghuvir Yadav headshot

Date of Birth:

25 June 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mantostaan

Veerendra Saxena

Veerendra Saxena headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mantostaan

Sonal Sehgal

Sonal Sehgal headshot

Date of Birth:

13 July 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mantostaan

Rahat Kazmi

Rahat Kazmi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mantostaan

Tariq Khan

Tariq Khan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mantostaan

Sakshi Bhat

Sakshi Bhat headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mantostaan

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 11:15 18th March 2017