Nowhere to Hide

8.1 / 47 votes

Human Rights Watch Film Festival Release Date

Friday 17th March 2017
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Zaradasht Ahmed

Written by:

Zaradasht Ahmed

Produced by:

Stina Gardell and Mette Cheng Munthe Kaas

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Nowhere to Hide follows a man - the medic and father Nori Sharif - through 5 years of dramatic change in the war-torn Diyala-province; one of the most dangerous provinces in the middle of Iraq. From the time of the American retreat to the fall of Nori's home town, we follow him filming stories of survivors. In a world trapped between ISIS and the different Iraqi Militias, his integrity and humanitarian vision is the only thing that drives him to continue against all odds. Even when, as last man standing, he is forced to turn the camera towards himself. We are given a unique insight into one of the worlds most dangerous and inaccessible areas - the "triangle of death" in central Iraq. We get to know and hear the stories of the people who live there; survivors of this 'new war" that has become the norm - where the enemy is invisible, and there is nowhere to hide.

Reviews

Recommendations

Last update was at 11:18 18th March 2017