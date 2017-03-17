* × Change Settings

The War Show

6.3 / 88 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2017
?
new The War Show poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Andreas Dalsgaard and Obaidah Zytoon

Written by:

Oqba Bouzian, Andreas Dalsgaard, Alaa Hassan, Miriam Nørgaard, Spencer Osberg and Obaidah Zytoon

Produced by:

Joonas Berghäll, Ronnie Fridthjof, Satu Majava and David B. Sørensen

Genres:

Documentary, Drama, War

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A Syrian radio DJ shares her experiences in the aftermath of the 2011 Arab Spring.

